Fraternity house becomes location of police training

Friday morning police stormed the Lambda Chi Alpha house on WKU's campus, but not for the reason you would think.

"So our primary work today is going to involve room and building clearance and later on we are actually going to move into mechanical breaching on the structure," said Bowling Green Police Captain, Geoff Gleitz.

The swarm of police is actually part of a training exercise for the Bowling Green Police Department's Critical Response Team.

"We will respond to hostage situations, high-risk arrest warrants, high-risk search warrants, barricaded subjects, high-risk apprehensions," said Gleitz.

The Lambda Chi Alpha house will soon be torn down as the fraternity prepares for a new home to be built.

While the home is vacant, it provides police with real-world training experience.

"This structure is unique in the fact that it's a very older home, but it has been cut up to meet the needs of the fraternity, much like a lot of the older homes in the downtown area," said Gleitz.

Police said being inside the home they have to work around numerous obstacles, like doorways and different structural angles they do not typically see day to day.

"We currently have a shoot house, but it's a very sterile environment," said Gleitz. "When we get the opportunity to train somewhere like this, this actually still has furniture in there."

Officials said the 16 member Critical Response Team needs to be prepared for any scenario and they never really know what a suspect might do in a dangerous situation.

"That's one of the reasons we are the critical response team is because a lot of what we do is a lot of critical thinking, how are we going to approach this situation, how are we going to utilize our resources, our personnel, our equipment," said Gleitz.

The Bowling Green Police Department's Critical Response Team does 16 hours of training every month.

The Bowling Green Fire Department will also use the home for training purposes in the coming weeks.