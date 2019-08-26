The Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green is hosting a free preview of Ken Burns' new KET documentary, Country Music, on Monday night.

Big doin's at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green Monday night. KET is hosting a free preview of Ken Burns' new documentary Country Music there.

The multi-award winning filmmaker tells the remarkable stories of the people and places behind this true American art form. And they say Bowling Green is the perfect place to show it.

"Bowling Green is such a epicenter of country music," said SKyPAC VP and Chief of External Affairs Rob Hankins. "You have Nashville right down the road, but you also have direct influences just in the surrounding counties; from Muhlenberg to Ohio County there in Rosine. You have Merle Travis and Moses Rager; lots of local influences here that really are driving forces and really help add to country music's greatness."

The film screening starts at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Arts Center at 416 East Main Street. And the television premiere of Ken Burns' eight-part series Country Music starts on Sunday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on KET.

