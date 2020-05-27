Free coronavirus drive-thru testing this week in Warren County, preregistration a must

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here is the Kroger Drive-Thru testing schedule in Warren County for the remainder of the week.
Testing is free to all, so registration is very important!
Click here to sign up.
Wednesday, May 27th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Basil Griffin Park -
2055 Three Springs Road
8:30 - 5:30
Thursday, May 28th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Road
8:30 - 5:30
Friday, May 29th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
Basil Griffin Park
2055 Three Springs Road
8:30 - 5:30