Free coronavirus drive-thru testing this week in Warren County, preregistration a must

Here is the Kroger Drive-Thru testing schedule in Warren County for the remainder of the week.

Testing is free to all, so registration is very important!

Click here to sign up.

Wednesday, May 27th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Basil Griffin Park -

2055 Three Springs Road

8:30 - 5:30

Thursday, May 28th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Road

8:30 - 5:30

Friday, May 29th -REGISTER NOW @ krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Basil Griffin Park

2055 Three Springs Road

8:30 - 5:30