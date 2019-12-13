Free tickets for First Responders to WKU's bowl game against Western Michigan

The WKU Hilltoppers will take on Western Michigan Broncos on Monday, December 30th in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

As a special promotion, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is able to provide thousands of free tickets for first responders, through the generosity of their corporate partners, to attend the bowl game with their families.

If you or anyone that you know is a first responder and would like to receive a free ticket to the game click here.

The goal of SERVPRO is to give away 10,000 tickets to first responders. For $15 you can purchase a ticket that will sponsor a first responder to attend the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl with their family free of charge.

The deadline to apply for your free First Responder Bowl tickets is Sunday, December 15th.