Freeze Warning Overnight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

...FREEZE WARNING THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...

There are plenty of "chills" to go around this Halloween night, and not just from the ghouls and goblins! Temperatures have tumbled into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s! We've also had reports of very light snow and sleet in parts of the area today! Skies clear after midnight, setting us up for a hard freeze Friday morning. Even with full sunshine, we'll struggle just to climb to near 50° Friday afternoon. The weekend also looks chilly, although we stay dry. We warm back into the 60s for highs in time for Election Day, with just a slight chance for a shower.

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 50, Low 31, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cool

High 52, Low 29, winds NW-10

SUNDAY: Sunny, Continued Cool

High 52, Low 32, winds SW-6