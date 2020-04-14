Freeze Warning In Effect Late Tonight/Early Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

***FREEZE WARNING LATE TUE NIGHT/WED MORNING***

We'll see more clouds than sun today with Chilly conditions ahead. Highs will struggle to reach 50 by afternoon. Just a slight chance exists for a shower along and east of I-65, otherwise expect another dry day. A Freeze Watch remains in effect late tonight and early tomorrow morning, as Lows Wednesday morning will plunge into freeze territory (upper 20s to near 30 for most). You should consider covering up any frost/freeze-sensitive plants or flowers Tuesday night. We're back into the 60s by the weekend, with chances for rain showing up Friday and again late weekend into Monday,

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cool, A Shower Possible

High 48, Low 30, winds N-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 58, Low 35, winds W-8

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 63, Low 42, winds SW-6

