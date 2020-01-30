Fresh Food Company at WKU becomes first Green Restaurant in Bowling Green

Western Kentucky University's Fresh Food Company is the first restaurant in Bowling Green to be a Certified Green Restaurant.

The restaurant is also the first to become green on a college campus in the state of Kentucky.

WKU hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in front of Fresh Food Company to celebrate the achievement.

"This demonstrates that WKU is being a leader in sustainability initiatives and in creating dining facilities on campus that are committed to serving food which is not only good for our faculty, staff and students, but also the environment in which we reside," said WKU Director of Sustainability, Leslie North.

WKU President Timothy Caboni joined in on the celebration by cutting the ribbon in front of the restaurant.

President Caboni recognized several groups across campus for their efforts to achieve the green certification. These groups included Resource Conservation, Baker Arboretum, WKU Farm, Office of Sustainability, WKU Restaurant Group/Aramark and WKU Facilities Management.

"One of the things about WKU that is remarkable is the level of student engagement in everything that we do. So we celebrate the wonderful accomplishments in basketball, of our forensics team and today we get the opportunity to celebrate our green work that happens in the classroom and outside of it," said President Caboni.

According to North, the certification process covers areas such as using locally sourced food, Energy Star appliances, offering education programs for staff to minimize waste in food preparation, using composting and recycling waste diversion practices, not using non-biodegradable polystyrene foam products, minimizing chemical use=, pollution reduction, and diversifying food options to meet a variety of cultural, dietary, and religious needs.

WKU hopes to possibly certify more restaurants on its campus in the future.