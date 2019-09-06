Friday Brings Back The Heat and Humidity

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, September 6, 2019

We start the morning of with cool and comfy air but afternoon readings will be warmer, approaching 90°, before another weak cool front arrives Friday night. This keeps our weekend readings in check, with great weather Saturday into Sunday. Another late-season heat wave shows up by early next week with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Any chance for rain continues to look very slim well into next week.

In the Atlantic, we continue to watch Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 1 system. This storm is now moving northeastward, paralleling the Carolina coast. Dorian could make landfall along the outer banks of NC before finally moving out to sea Friday night. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 90, Low 66, winds W-9

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 83, Low 59, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 87, Low 62, winds NE-7

