Friends and family surprise Bowling Green woman with early Mother's Day celebration

Mother's Day festivities came early for one Bowling Green woman with a surprise celebration.

Friday morning friends and family surprised Robin Loid with a catered breakfast and gifts for Mother's Day.

Those who planned the surprise told 13 News Loid has provided great support to the community who are dealing with the loss of loved ones, even amid her own grief.

In 2017 Loid's daughter, Mckenzi, died in a car crash in Pennsylvania and since they started the Cultivate Kindness Organization in her memory.

"Bowling Green is the place to live, this community is amazing!" said Loid. "All they need is a reason to do for others and they have been wonderful to us, this one right here is part of it."

Karen Rector helped organize the surprise. She said Loid helped her process the loss of both of her parents.

"And friends just, when we told them about it they just couldn't wait to participate and it's just, Bowling Green is a wonderful place to live," said Rector.

Breakfast for Loid was catered by Cambridge Market and Cafe.

Loid also received a fern and a gift card to Talbots.

"I'm overwhelmed and my heart is just full," said Loid. "It's been, obviously, a tough week already and there are no words, I was really surprised."

Mother's Day is Sunday.