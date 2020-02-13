Frigid for Friday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday February 12, 2020

Thursday was a raw, blustery day in the wake of Wednesday's heavy rains. An arctic front rolls through tonight, sending in very cold air for the end of the week. We'll wake up to lows in the teens and wind chills as low as single digits Friday! Valentines Day (Friday) looks sunny but cold. Readings warm back up this weekend, with both days looking dry. Our next good shot at rain arrives Monday night, with wet weather sticking around through Tuesday into early Wednesday. We're mild for President's Day (Monday) and Tuesday before another shot of chilly air invades.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

VALENTINE'S DAY (FRIDAY): Sunny but Cold

High 33, Low 17, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 50, Low 37, winds S-11

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 53, Low 40, winds SW-7

