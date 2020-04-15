From Freezing To The 50's

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Lows Wednesday morning plunged into the 25-30 degree range for most. Expect a slow warming trend in the days ahead. We'll have a small chance for a shower Wednesday night, with a better chance at rain Friday night into Saturday morning. A separate system brings another chance of showers Sunday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer, Shower Poss. at Night
High 59, Low 36, winds SW-13
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer
High 63, Low 43, winds S-5
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Late
High 66, Low 42, winds SW-8
