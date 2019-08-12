From Scorching Heat To Severe Storms

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, August 12, 2019
It's been another hot and humid weekend and that will continue into Monday with a few more clouds, even a slight chance of an isolated shower or two. As a cold front approaches Tuesday, look for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms - a few of which could be strong to severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. High pressure takes over Wednesday and takes away some of the oppressive heat and humidity for the rest of the workweek. Skies will stay sunny with a return to the 90s by the weekend.
MONDAY: Hot and Humid, An Isolated Shower Possible
High 92, Low 75, winds SW-6
TUESDAY: Breezy, Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms Likely
High 94, Low 72, winds NW-12, G20
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid
High 88, Low 65, winds NW-8
