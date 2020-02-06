From Spring Rain To Winter Snow

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Starting the day of with more light rain and drizzle but with colder air returning Thursday night, the rain may mix with or even briefly change to light snow showers. Some minor snow accumulation (generally less than 1") is possible, mainly on grass. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but so do more rain chances.

THURSDAY: Breezy and Cool, Scattered Showers Changing To Snow Late

High 41, Low 31 winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Cold, Sprinkles/Flurries Possible.

High 38, Low 30, winds W-12

SATURDAY: Light Rain/Light Snow Showers Possible.

High 43, Low 28, winds W-10

