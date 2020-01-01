From Sunny to Soggy!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

After a gorgeous New Year's Day, get set for more rain! Another soaking system moves in early Thursday, sticking around through Friday into early Saturday. Rainfall amounts could be rather heavy, with upwards of 2" possible. Rain may end as some flurries Saturday as colder air moves in. The first weekend of the year finishes out dry with highs returning to the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Breezy with Periods of Rain

High 54, Low 49, winds S-13

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm

High 58, Low 37, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery and Colder

High 41, Low 26, winds W-11