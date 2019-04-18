From Warm To Cool With Lots Of Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, April 18, 2019

...STRONG STORMS, HEAVY RAINS POSSIBLE THURSDAY EVENING...

Dry weather holds on for now, but that changes Thursday. That's when our next system slowly works eastward, spreading showers and thunderstorms into the region. It appears many areas will get through most of Thursday itself with mainly dry conditions before widespread rain arrives Thursday evening. A few storms could reach severe limits late Thursday afternoon and evening, with locally damaging winds the main threat. Heavy rain of 1"+ is likely Thursday night into Friday. Good Friday looks blustery and MUCH colder with showers hanging on before we finally dry out Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a small shot for rain returning toward mid-week.

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely by Evening

High 78, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 35

GOOD FRIDAY: Cloudy, Blustery & Much Colder with Scat'd Showers

AM High 55 (Temps Falling into 40s), Low 41, winds NW 12-24

SATURDAY: AM Showers, then Clearing Late

High 60, Low 42, winds NW-11

