Frontier Airlines offering free flights to those with last names "Green" or "Greene"

(Source: MGN)
(WBKO) -- Frontier Airlines is offering a promotion that applies to anyone with the last names "Green" and "Greene."

The company says those individuals can fly for free on Tuesday, August 13.

Anyone interested can book a flight on their website, confirm your last name, and receive a refund.

The company said your last name must legally be Green or Greene to apply, meaning no extended family members, significant others, or friends are eligible.

The promotion is part of a plan to make their flights "green." It's unclear what else Frontier is doing to achieve that goal.

 
