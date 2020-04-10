Frost Advisory In Effect Through Saturday Morning

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, April 10, 2020

***FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING***FROST AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE

Look for more sunshine this Good Friday, but with cooler temperatures. Conditions today will be breezy with highs topping out in the mid 50s. With clear skies and a near calm wind tonight, the stage is set for what could be a fairly widespread frost for most and even a light freeze for some. Take the opportunity to protect plants and other tender vegetation. For the weekend, Saturday looks warmer, with more sunshine. Easter Sunday will bring rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Sunday night.

GOOD FRIDAY: Sunny, Cool, Breezy

High 56, Low 35, winds NW-10

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warmer, a Shower Late

High 65, Low 50, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 64, Low 48, winds SW-9

