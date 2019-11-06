Frosty To Warm, Then Cold And Rainy

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Election Day started cloudy but ended sunny. We'll start Wednesday with sunshine before clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon. Rain will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday. It will turn blustery and colder Thursday afternoon as rain moves out. Sunshine returns just in time for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green. Another shot of unseasonably cold air arrives early next week. By Tuesday, highs may run as much as 25° below normal!

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 65, Low 54, winds SE-8

THURSDAY: Breezy Turning Colder, Rain, Falling Temps

AM High 54 Temps Falling into 40s, Low 25, winds N-15

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 45, Low 25, winds NE-7

