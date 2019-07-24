Fruit of the Loom Inc. participates in 9 projects for United Way's Day of Caring

Fruit of the Loom Inc. had nine separate groups of about 120 volunteers spread out across South Central Kentucky participating in projects for United Way's Day of Caring.

"It is important that we give back because good citizenship is one of our core values at Fruit of the Loom Inc. So, partnering with Day of Caring and United Way just allows us to live out that core value not only as employees and as a company, but also right here in our community," said Whitney Scott, Director of Communications for Fruit of the Loom Inc.

The young professionals worked with Habitat for Humanity to help complete the Durbin Estate Townhomes as well as helping with work at the Habitat Restore.

Another group of volunteers were working at Lost River Cave helping remove invasive plants from the forest floor.

"We're doing this so native plants can grow and of course flourish and more wildlife can exist here," said Scott.

Fruit of the Loom Inc. says they love getting out in the community, meeting people, and working to make it better.