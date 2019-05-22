Fruit of the Loom announces 100 layoffs

Fruit of the Loom announces, after a review of its information technology platforms, it will transition services to Wipro Limited, resulting in 100 layoffs.

The jobs are primarily at the Bowling Green headquarters.

In a statement Fruit of the Loom says:

"As a global company in a highly competitive marketplace, Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is committed to constantly reviewing our operations and processes to ensure we operate as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. After an extensive review of our information technology platforms, we will transition additional services to Wipro Limited, which has been a strategic partner to the Company since 2013. A phased transition will commence immediately and continue through March 2020, resulting in a reduction of approximately 100 positions, primarily located at the Bowling Green, Ky, headquarters; this represents approximately 0.5% of our global workforce."

The company says it will provide resources and outplacement services to assist in managing with the employees transitions.

