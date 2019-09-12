"Fry-day" the 13th!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Thursday marked Day 4 of our current heat wave, as highs once again reached the mid 90s. Friday will be another scorcher, but a dry cool front will pass through Friday evening which will help bring down the high heat and humidity levels for the weekend. Temperatures still stay above average this weekend, topping out near 90. Looking into next week, we may stand slightly better chances for some showers and storms as some tropical moisture could make its way northward.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 95, Low 70, winds SW-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot

High 90, Low 66, winds NE-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 91, Low 66, winds NE-7

