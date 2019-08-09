Full-time college, career coaches added to Warren Co. Public high schools

Senior year can be a nerve-wracking time for students, and that's why Warren County Public Schools are stepping up their resources to help get them through the transition.

The 2019-2020 school year marks the first year for each high school in the district to now have a full-time college and career coach, otherwise known as a Transition Readiness Coach.

"In the past, we've had internal staff that have provided that level of coaching," said Rob Clayton, WCPS superintendent. "Moving forward, we're confident that these additional resources will enable us to reach more students, provide more information, more support, and help them be prepared for what their life looks like upon graduation from Warren County Schools."

The coaches will be available to students to work on scholarships, co-ops, meeting with recruiters, and the like. They'll also be taking students on school tours with the help of United Way grant funds.

"Transitioning to another part of your life is scary, and a lot of students are scared to make that next step -- 'what do I do, who do I talk to about this?' -- so the connections, making those relationships, getting them in touch with the right people or in the right colleges or the right jobs, or even in the military is really important for them to have the success in the next year of their life," explained Holly Whittinghill, the transition readiness coach for Greenwood High School.

It's in an effort to make a student's next steps clearer and achievable.

Eli Alvey, a Greenwood High senior and a previous student of Whittinghill, says he's looking into his options for joining the military, and potentially college.

"Especially when you don't know for sure and you don't have a set path for you, it's good to have somebody who you can talk one-on-one and to figure out what you want to do and how you can get there," said Alvey.

There's plenty of options after finishing out one's K-12 education, and the coaches are determined to help them find the right fit for each individual.

"I think it's important that we are very intentional with students in helping them make the decision that's right for them, and not necessarily for the group or for their friends," said Whittinghill.

College, technical school, the military -- there's a lot of possibilities to navigate.

"I guess it's stressful, but also exciting, because I would be moving on to the next stage of my life," said Anna Vung, a senior at Greenwood High School.

No matter what a high-schooler decides his or her future should look like, the district is hoping this additional resource will help students discover their options and be better able to acquire the skills necessary to pursue them.

"I think it's going to make a big difference in how students perceive guidance and how they look for help in the future and what we can do for them," said Whittinghill.

Whittinghill says students can sign up for an appointment online. All grade levels are welcome.