Funding has been announced for three major western Kentucky infrastructure projects.

A statement from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Army Corps of Engineers will provide $63 million to complete the Olmsted Locks and Dam, $61 million for Kentucky Lock and $4 million for Paducah's floodwall.

McConnell said the projects are vital to the region. The funding will go toward construction of the locks and toward maintenance of the floodwall.