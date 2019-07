Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas announced Friday morning Governor Matt Bevin approved more than $820,000 for three road paving projects in Warren County.

The money will be used to pave Blue Level Providence Road, Old Greenhill Road and Hayes-Smiths Grove Road.

"All these roads are roads that need improvement and we've very appreciative," said Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon.

In total, the projects include 4 miles of paving.