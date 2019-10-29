Funding, teacher recruitment among top priorities for state superintendents

Tuesday morning dozens of superintendents from across South Central Kentucky met in Bowling Green to address key legislative priorities for the current academic school year.

The purpose of Tuesday's meeting was to increase awareness of the challenges in school systems across the commonwealth.

Two of those top priorities are funding for public education and teacher recruitment.

Officials told 13 News the problems are the same no matter where you live and the lack of funding creates a barrier impacting both teachers and students.

"These limited resources do impact our ability to ensure that every student who walks across the line at graduation does have the necessary skill set to be successful, whether they choose to pursue a four-year institution pathway or to go directly into the workforce," said Warren County Superintendent, Rob Clayton.

Officials said over the past two decades education has lost considerable ground in the state budget resulting in many challenges for public educators.

They explained that if public education were to make up 52 percent of the state budget, as it did 20 years ago, it would create approximately one billion dollars for Kentucky schools.

"We have some students that have significant challenges in front of them and quite frankly public school education is the great equalizer," said Clayton. "Those of us that work with these students day in and day out we see the impact."

It's that impact that motivates educators to seek this profession, though officials believe in recent years a negative image of the profession and little pay is causing many to seek other career opportunities.

"We are seeing a lower number of qualified applicants and we want folks to understand that we are facing a potential critical shortage," said Clayton.

Other legislative priorities include a secure retirement, the opposition of privatizing public funds for education, and giving teachers and parents a voice in school-based decision-making councils.