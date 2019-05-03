Fundraiser luncheon held for Colson Angel

The Warren County Sheriff's Department hosted a benefit on Friday for Colson Angel, a 19-month-old boy being treated for brain cancer.

On March 6, Colson was operated on at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital to remove a mass from his brain, which turned out to be cancerous.

Colson is the son of Johnny Angel, a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff's department, and Emily Angel, who works for the city of Bowling Green.

The sheriff's department along with other volunteers from around the community joined together to help raise funds and awareness for Colson and his family.

Candy Hood, the Warren County Sheriff's Telecommunications First Shift Supervisor, says "Both of the parents do so much for the community and now the community's giving back to them."

So many from the community wanted to come out and support the Angel family that they ran out of food and supplies multiple times throughout the event.

All proceeds from today's benefit will go to the family to assist with financial needs.

The sheriff's department expressed on Facebook their gratitude for the support from the community at Colson’s fundraiser luncheon and said the total raised thus far is $19, 557.37.