'Plate Lunch' fundraiser for Colson Angel family

Colson Angel underwent surgery last month to remove a mass from his brain.

The mass turned out to be cancerous.

Now, Colson must undergo a series of treatments in the coming months.

Colson's father, Johnny Angel, is a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff's department.

Sheriff Brett Hightower spoke with 13 News about the 'Plate Lunch' fundraiser being held for Colson.

"We're just looking for an opportunity to raise some funds to help the family as he continues his medical treatment," said Hightower. "They have to travel back and forth to Cincinnati. So this is just an opportunity for the community to come out and help support this deputy and his family."

The fundraiser will be held at the SOKY Marketplace at 636 Center Street from 11 A.M till 2 P.M. Friday, May 3rd.

The menu will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, and barbecue sandwiches.

All proceeds from the benefit will go directly to the family to assist with their financial needs.