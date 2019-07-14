Fundraiser for family of Scottsville man killed in accident

On June 21, 38-year-old Michael Birge, of Scottsville, died from his injuries sustained after a tree fell on his truck.

Now, a local business is hosting a fundraiser to help the family after such a tragic loss.

This Wednesday, July 17, The Flip'n Axe in Bowling Green will host the event which will include a silent auction with gift baskets, amusement park tickets, baseball game tickets and more.

So far, The Flip'n Axe has sold over a hundred shirts at $20 a piece with proceeds going to the family.

Owner and friend of the family, Joel Steele, says he just wants to help the mother and 4-year-old son that Birge leaves behind.

"I have four kids and a wife and I hope that if something like this ever happened to me, that somebody would maybe help out my family. It is just a tragic loss. Mike was a good guy, you would never hear anything bad about him, he would always put a smile on your face if you ever hung out with him," Steele said.

All entry fees will go to the Birge family.

Ladybugs Fritters and Fries food truck will also be donating 25% of their sales as well.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m.