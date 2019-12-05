Fundraiser for the Teen Angel Program being held at both Starbucks in Bowling Green

If you're planning on stopping by a Starbucks Friday for your coffee run consider donating to the Teen Angel Program.

Both Starbucks locations in Bowling Green, which includes the stores on Campbell Lane and Scottsville Road are collecting donations.

Members from the Crocker Law Firm will also be present at both locations and will be matching every single donation. This is the last big donation drive before volunteers go out and start shopping for the kids.

"Well there are other programs that help people buy gifts for children, but a lot of them top out at age 12 and it is just really important that we don't leave our teenagers out at Christmas," said Cyndi Crocker with Crocker Law Firm.

"For all of us to have been involved in this program for a while, we see that these kids often ask for things they actually really need, coats and schools supplies and clothes and shoes and athletic gear," added Crocker.

The Starbucks locations will be accepting donations from 6am until 4pm Friday, December 6, 2019.