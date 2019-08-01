Fundraiser held for Alice Allison Dunnigan Scholarship Fund in Russellville

A fundraiser was held Thursday for the Alice Allison Dunnigan scholarship fund. Dunnigan was a native of Russellville and the first woman to receive credentials to the White House Press Corps in 1947.

Guests were able to tour the local African American Musuem in Russellville as well as eat dinner prepared from locally grown food from the urban gardening project site.

Former white house correspondent, Sonya Ross, was a special guest at Thursday's event.

"Alice Dunnigan got no deal cut for her to get a press credential, to go and cover the presidency of the United States, to go into that high office at a time Jim Crow was at its height. There was active racism, there was active sexism, she was raked over by both and she - by pure pluck and determination - got a press credential and covered the president of the United States," said Ross.

The Seek Musuem, along with Doctor Nancy Dawson put together the scholarship to help other young women journalists in the state of Kentucky.

Any junior or senior journalism student attending a Kentucky college is eligible for the scholarship.

Allison's family members were also in attendance to pay tribute.

"Alice Allison Dunnigan has always been very important in our life as my great aunt. But, when she wrote her first book when I was a young kid growing up, I just knew I had this famous aunt, that's what I knew. To us, she was just a family member, we love her, she was precious, she was amazing. When she passed away in 1983 did we really begin to realize the impact that she had on our lives through her book, through her work and the struggles that she endured just to be where she was at that time," said Penny Allison Lockhart, Dunnigan's niece.

The statue of Alice Allison Dunnigan will be revealed Friday in Russellville.