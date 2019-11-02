Fundraising Event for Wounded Warrior Project in Bowling Green

With Veteran's Day just one week away, one local veteran decided to honor those who served a little early with a free event. The event was for the Wounded Warrior project and was held on Wishbone Ranch.

Over three-hundred veterans showed up with jeeps and buggies to enjoy a day of free-riding and off-roading. This is the first year veteran Miki Padgett has hosted this event.

The money will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, and to local veterans at Hillvue Heights Church.

"Ten years ago, when I got injured in Iraq, I came home, and I didn't know where I fit in," said Miki Padgett, Wounded Warrior

This is a place where we can bring people outside, get them outdoors to have a good day outside, and get out of their heads the post traumatic stress from different war situations," added Padgett.

Padgett says he plans to host the event again every year the week right before Veteran's Day.