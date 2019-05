Funeral arrangements have been announced for the death of a three-year-old who passed away after Thursday's accident in Smiths Grove.

According to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, a visitation for Lucia Pauline Martter will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, with Rosary that evening at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be held for Martter at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.