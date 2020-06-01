Funeral directors reassure families that it is safe to hold services for their loved ones

The coronavirus has changed the way the world operates, but funeral homes are working hard to give families and friends the chance to say their final goodbye's to their loved ones.

"Many times I hear people say if I could just see them one more time it would make all the difference in the world. During this COVID-19 pandemic, so many families think that they can't see their loved ones again, but through those guidelines that are set for the funeral homes, we can embalm a body and they are safe to see," said Kenneth Cone, Cone Funeral Home.

While funeral directors aren't first responders, they are the last responders for your family.

"In these difficult times we are here to help families to the best of our ability," added Cone. "We are what is titled as the last responders and I want to leave families with that idea funeral directors are here to serve you, just like your first responders, but we are here to help you in the healing process."

Funeral directors are also following all COVID-19 guidelines.

"We follow the guidelines to the 'T' so that a family can have a safe environment to honor their loved one," added Cone. "Spending time with loved ones helps people heal."

Funeral homes in Kentucky are now allowed to hold services at 33 percent occupancy and they must follow the social distancing guidelines.