Funeral homes impacted by COVID19

Funerals are a time for family and friends to gather and remember the life of a one lost.

Due to the CDC’s COVID-19 restriction regular funeral services have been heavily impacted.

The CDC recommendation is no more than 10 people in a gathering--making it hard for Kentucky funeral homes to have their traditional services where a multitude of people come out to show their respects.

“Closely knit communities tend to want to show respect to loved ones of a deceased person and this along with all of South Central Kentucky I consider a close-knit community and they want to show their respect. It's disappointing for them not to be able to do that in person but I think at this time out current situation is peculiar time and the best way to show their respect to the family is to try and make sure they are safe and that’s what we are trying to do also," said Roy Gravil, Owner of Gravil Funeral home.

Gravil Funeral home is looking into alternative ways for those who want to show their respect. The funeral home has ordered new technology and are looking into how they can utilize social media during this time.

“Our phone service is bringing an Ipad today and we are going to discuss that with them and we have ordered one and she is going to show us what to do with that we will some maybe Facebook lives on our funerals Facebook page," said Gravil.

While funeral homes are looking for innovative ways to show respect for loved ones The executive director of funeral directors association says that they are working with funeral directors and the governor's office to ensure that the best possible care

“For the families that are dealing with deaths of loved ones. We are heartbroken that we can not provide the full services that they would like at this time but for the most part we see the families are very understanding of this and the funeral homes are working with them to provide the very best care that they possibly can," said Sidney Fogle, Executive Director Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky.

Those families are their priority in these difficult times.

