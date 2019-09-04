Tenn. woman dies from injuries after attack by pack of 5 dogs

A teen who was attacked by five dogs on Aug. 23 has died, WVLT reported

Adrieanna O’Shea, 19, was attacked by a pack of dogs after returning to a home to pick up her purse.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to reports of multiple dogs attacking the woman.

A witness said she heard the victim screaming and ran to the door of her home, where she saw four to five dogs dragging the woman and tossing her in the air.

After the attack, O’Shea was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries. She died a week later.

When deputies arrived at the scene, she was unresponsive, covered in mud and blood and her clothes were gone because the dogs had torn them off, the report stated.

Deputies reported that five dogs attacked the young woman including a mastiff named Boscoe, a rottweiler named Buddy, another mastiff named Camo, a pitbull named Nila and a mastiff - lab mix named Duke.

Duke was shot and killed by deputies. The others ran away after shots were fired.

The dogs’ owners, who live at a neighboring home, told investigators that none of the dogs were current on their rabies vaccinations.

The owners of the dogs decided to euthanize them, saying the attack “was traumatizing for all parties involved.” They said they knew the victim and had been praying for her recovery.

“The dogs were doing their jobs,” the owner told investigators in the earlier reports. However, the owners said on Wednesday that they never trained their dogs to attack and didn’t think that they ever would attack anyone.

According to the report, the owner said the dogs were restrained by an electric fence that was not buried.

Deputies reported that when they tried to explain that this type of fence was not allowed, one of the owners claimed the deputy was “hostile” then yelled, “You shot my dog!”

O’Shea was a high school graduate who had plans to attend Walters State Community College, according to her obituary. The woman had aspirations of being a history teacher.

Her funeral is Friday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.