GM operations halted, U.A.W Local 2164 operations also suspended

The economic effects from the coronavirus outbreak are trickling down to manufactures. Suppliers in other countries are halting down operations as the outbreak continues to press fear on financial markets and the labor pool.

Just recovering from a strike near months ago, those effects are once again being felt by our U.A.W Local 2164 post here in Bowling Green.

GM has announced that operations are shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak leaving workers who were building corvettes here in corvette city, once again out of a job.

"So as of right now, the company and management has told us that April 6th will be the first projected date that we return to work. That is again a projected date. So for our members they will be collecting unemployment benefits and sub-benefits which we get as seniority employees to make up for the difference in our paychecks. That will go on again for the duration of the projected downtime."

With operations being halted, many customers of the new 2020 mid engine corvette are concerned they might have to wait even longer for their delivery.

"So obviously, you know, us as union workers -- U.A.W and General Motors, are anxiously wanting to get all of the customers, that are wanting these C8's, these history making corvettes. They're wanting these cars quickly. Obviously this puts a dents in some of those folks getting them as quickly as they'd like. We are absolutely dedicated when we get back to work to put every single car out as we possibly can"

The local U.A.W will share their thoughts on how the union is feeling about the coronavirus outbreak tonight on 13 News at 10.