GM to open new Ohio plant after closures

Workers walked off General Motors factory floors or set up picket lines, shutting down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., as well as 22 parts distribution warehouses. (Source: General Motors/MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 7:23 AM, Nov 22, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WBKO/CNN) -- About one month after resolving disputes with United Automobile Workers, General Motors plans to build a new plant.

The contract deal negotiated between UAW and GM included the closing of three plants in Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio.

GM representatives said they plan to spend $175 million to open a new plant in Brookville, Ohio. The Ohio plant that closed was in Lordstown.

GM said the new plant will be environmentally friendly.

WBKO has yet to hear what UAW members make of the announcement.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus