GM to open new Ohio plant after closures

About one month after resolving disputes with United Automobile Workers, General Motors plans to build a new plant.

The contract deal negotiated between UAW and GM included the closing of three plants in Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio.

GM representatives said they plan to spend $175 million to open a new plant in Brookville, Ohio. The Ohio plant that closed was in Lordstown.

GM said the new plant will be environmentally friendly.

WBKO has yet to hear what UAW members make of the announcement.