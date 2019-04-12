GMC New Corvette reveal date set

General Motors has announced the next generation Corvette will be officially revealed live to the public this summer.

But, they have just released a camouflaged version of the new car to give a sneak peak at what this new vehicle will look like.

Rachel Bagshaw, Bowling Green Corvette Assembly

Communications Manager tells 13 News, "The released pictures that you're seeing have camo on them, camouflaged tape, because we don't want to give all of the details away, we want to show all of the real, true beauty of this vehicle during the reveal on July 18th. "

GM has not released what the engine, transmission, or any other internal features of the car will be.

You can check out Chevrolet.com for the latest official information.

