GO BG Transit: Open every second Saturday of month for 'Shopping Saturdays'

GO BG Transit service want the public to know that they will be open on select Saturdays.

To make the needs of transit more accessible to the community, on the second Saturday of each month routes #2 and #4 will be open from 9AM til 3PM. The routes are typically closed on Saturday, but with the growing demand of GO BG, the services sees the need to expand hours into the weekend.

"The second Saturday of every month. We operate two routes. Route two and route 4, route 4 takes you to the mall and route two picks up anyone in the northern bowling green area," said Nate Heisler with GO BG. "And we connect down town and if you want to go to the mall and do some shopping, Saturday is a good day to do it."

Nate also says that the transit routes were recently added to Google Maps, making it easier to find when the next GO BG Bus will be in your area.

"All of our fixed routes, we have six fixed routes across the city. And you can access that now on google maps and find any stop now that you want to do go. And you can do that with the convenience of your cellphone," said Nate.

Nate also added that their ADA service (which specifically operates for passengers whom are disabled) had over 1,300 rides last month. A figure showing how rapidly the service is growing and being used.

Interested in GO BG? Click here for more information.