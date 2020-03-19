GO bg Transit to reduce service, stepping up cleaning and sanitization efforts

GO bg Transit continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our region, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Governor Andy Beshear.

With a primary concern for the health and safety of GO bg Transit’s workforce and the community at large, GO bg Transit will reduce service beginning Thursday March 19, 2020. Weekday service on routes 1, 2, 3, and 4 will operate on a reduced schedule ending operations at 5:00 p.m. Routes 5 and 6 will not be impacted at this time.

GO too ADA Paratransit operating hours will not change at this time as well, however riders may need to revise trip reservations by calling Customer Service at 270-782-3163 if destinations have changed hours or cancel trips for closed destinations.

GO bg Transit continues to prioritize the safety and health of our staff and riders and remains dedicated to minimizing any impact on service operations. GO bg Transit is stepping up its cleaning activities with extra sanitization efforts on high touched areas. Passengers are encouraged to practice CDC guidelines on and off transit vehicles so not to negate cleaning activities and extra sanitation efforts.

The following guidelines are adapted from CDC guidelines as reminders to help prevent the spread of infection and to help protect employees and customers.

Stay home and do not use transit services if you are ill.

Limit non-essential travel.

Practice social distancing by maintaining a 6 foot distance from others, including while on transit vehicles.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose should you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Recognizing that many of GO bg Transit’s frontline employees are balancing work and service to the community while guarding their personal health and caring for family members who may be home from area schools and daycares, GO bg Transit continues to prepare for additional limitations to service, should those become necessary. Unfortunately customers should be prepared for changes with little notice.