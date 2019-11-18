GOLDEN ALERT: 86-year-old Raymond Edmiston suffers from dementia and macular degeneration

Missing person detectives are working to locate 86-year-old Raymond Edmiston who suffers from dementia and macular degeneration which impacts his operation of a car.

Edmiston was last seen today at 12:20 p.m. after he left his home unexpectedly in his gold 2008 Buick Lucerne sedan bearing Kentucky license plate 429JVS. He told his wife he was going to check the car’s battery for an unknown reason.

Edmiston and his wife live alone in the 900 block of Winston Place near 100 Oaks Mall. They recently moved to Nashville from Madisonville, Kentucky. Edmiston left his cell phone behind. He is a white man who is 6’ tall and thin. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey jacket, and white ball cap.

Anyone seeing Edmiston or his car is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600. Metro Police have also notified jurisdictions in Kentucky.