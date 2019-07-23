GOP KY Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron wants to clean up the office

Daniel Cameron is the republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General. The Hardin County native is a U-of-L law school graduate and former legal counsel for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.

I asked Cameron why he wants to be Kentucky's Attorney General.

"I spent 2-1/2 years as Senator McConnell's general counsel in Washington, DC," said Cameron, "and during that period of time I was fortunate to the have the opportunity to work on the Neil Gorsuch confirmation process. But in addition to that what I was most proud of was the opportunity to work very closely with Kentucky law enforcement, so I worked closely with them on what's really become the public safety challenge of our lifetime, the drug issue here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Cameron says he has a vision to clean up the Attorney General's office, so I asked him what exactly his vision is?

"The office of Attorney General needs to be reclaimed as the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I think this office needs to do a good job of being the advocate for our commonwealth's and county attorneys, and for our law enforcement community more globally. But in addition to that there's a Department of Criminal Investigations within the office of Attorney General. I think that office needs to be plussed up so we can use that office to go after drug challenges that we have here in the Commonwealth."

Cameron is running against democrat candidate for Attorney General Greg Stumbo in the November general election.

