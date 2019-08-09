GOP freezes spending on Twitter after company 'jails' McConnell campaign account

The Republican Party, the Trump campaign, and other GOP organizations are freezing spending on social media platform Twitter, in response to a decision the company made regarding Senator Mitch McConnell's account.

A McConnell campaign representatives said McConnell's account was put in "Twitter jail"—meaning it couldn't post any tweets—after the account shared a video of protestors outside McConnell's Louisville home.

The video showed protesting cursing and making threats.

Twitter said the video violated the company's policy on violent threats.

McConnell and other Republicans have accused social media companies of bias.

McConnell's campaign Twitter account appears to be back to normal, but the video is no longer there.