GRAPHIC: Flying turtle smashes into car windshield

A flying turtle shatters a man's windshield in South Carolina.

John Gardner was left with a $2,000 bill. Sadly, the turtle did not make it through the incident. (Source: WBTW/CNN)

It happened after another vehicle sent it into the air.

Some of the images in this story may be too graphic for viewers.

"I still don't understand how it like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield," said John Gardner.

Gardner said stuff like this never happens to him.

But Wednesday it did while he was driving into work on the highway.

The rear tire on a truck near him hit a turtle and sent it into Gardner's windshield.

"I didn't get hurt at all, I just remember when the cops showed up, he was like, ‘hey, you're covered in glass,’ ” Gardner said. “And, because I didn't know, like I didn't know there was any in my hair and stuff like that, so I'm just like, ‘Oh OK.’ "

And the turtle?

Rob's Auto Body said it didn't make it.

"Yeah, I was definitely surprised, because, I couldn't even tell what it was at first because it's like, just a big, black dot coming at me, and I couldn't move at all really,” Gardner said. “So,

I was just like, ‘Oh OK. I hope it's not too bad.’"

Gardner said police were called to the scene and the guy who hit the turtle got out of his truck.

"He checked on me, and we both stopped and he made sure I was OK and everything like that," Gardner said.

It'll take almost $2,000 to repair Gardner's car.

Gardner said he had no time to react and no space on the road - to move his car out of the turtle's path.

