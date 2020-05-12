GRDHD Reports 10 Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday May 12, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 2 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County and 4 in Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 531. Twenty-three people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 531 confirmed cases in the district, 65 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 355 (67%). As of May 11, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 6,677 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 311 statewide deaths.

GRDHD is offering Curbside Testing at our clinic sites this week. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. Today, testing will be available at our health centers in McLean and Ohio Counties. Tomorrow, testing will be available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties. Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. All of the available testing times have been filled in Daviess and Henderson Counties. You must be pre-registered to be tested. Testing is free of charge and open to Kentucky residents. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

“We are happy to have been given the opportunity to help expand testing resources in our community. This is just one more piece to fulfilling our testing needs. We are thankful of all the help and support we get from our partners in the health care sector who are also continuing to provide COVID-19 testing for our community as well,” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. “The next several weeks as we continue on our phased reopening of business it is absolutely critical everyone is vigilant in protecting themselves and each other from the spread of COVID-19.”

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents – www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725 .

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

