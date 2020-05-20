GRDHD reports 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases:

- 2 in Daviess County

- 1 in Henderson County

- 1 in Ohio County

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 599.

Fifteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 599 confirmed cases in the district, 70 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 440 (73%).

As of May 19, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 366 statewide deaths. The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.

Curbside testing will be available today at our Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website, https://:.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds this week through Thursday.

To sign-up for the Kroger testing site, click here.