GRDHD reports 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 5 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

1 in Daviess County

2 in McLean County

2 in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 625. Sixteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 625 confirmed cases in the district, 75 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 476 (76%). As of May 23, 2020 the state of Kentucky was reporting 8,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 391 statewide deaths.

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at the clinic site in McLean County on Tuesday May 26.

The health department will also provide testing from their mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday. Testing will be available at Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on Wednesday May 27.

They will also provide testing from our mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website,

here and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you

have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing next week at Henderson Community and Technical College from May 26 through May 28. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit here.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning

spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60%

alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant

and stay home.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

The cases by county are currently

Daviess 301

Hancock 6

Henderson 104

McLean 23

Ohio 149

Union 9

Webster 33