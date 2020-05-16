GRDHD reports 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The new cases include 4 in Daviess County and 2 in Henderson County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 576.

Nineteen people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 576 confirmed cases in the district, 67 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 387 (67%).

The health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week. Curbside testing will be available at our clinic sites in McLean and Webster Counties on Tuesday.

We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County on Tuesday.

Testing will be available at the Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, and Union County locations on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested. If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical

emergency, call your health care provider.

Kroger will also will be providing testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds next week Tuesday –Thursday.

To sign-up for the Kroger testing site visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

Merritt Bates-Thomas

Green River District Health Department

270-852-5561

merritt.bates-thomas@grdhd.org

www.healthdepartment.org

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning

spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60%

alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant

and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents –

www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Average age: 43

Age range: 7 months old – 93

Male – 55.5%

Female – 44.5%

