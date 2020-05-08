GRDHD reports 7 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the Green River District Health Department reported 7 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases:

- 3 in Daviess County

- 4 in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 483.

23 people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 483 confirmed cases in the district, 59 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 276 (57%).

As of May 7, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 6,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 294 statewide deaths.

GRDHD will offer Curbside Testing at our clinic sites next week.

To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

- On May 12, testing will be available at our health centers in McLean and Ohio Counties.

- On May 13, testing will be available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties.

Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

You must be pre-registered to be tested.

Testing is free of charge and open to Kentucky residents.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

- Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

- To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

- Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents – www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally.

These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.