Greenwood High School students visit M&L Electrical

Greenwood High School seniors got the opportunity Friday to experience other options available to them after they graduate.

In a partnership with the Junior Achievement of South-Central Kentucky, the students were able to shadow employees at M&L as well as get resume tips and participate in mock interviews.

The initiative is designed to support students finding high wage career opportunities after graduation.

"A lot of students don't understand that they have multiple other opportunities out there than just going directly to college. They can do apprenticeship programs, they can go to community colleges, they can go to tech schools or they can just go straight to work and get that real-life experience while trying to figure out what they want to do. And also, you can make good money in the trade industry and with the shortage we want to make sure that kids know that they have that opportunity," said Krystal Parker, Administrator of M&L Electrical.

They hope that the students get as much as they can out of this program.

"We just hope that the students get in here experience the day and the life and M&L electrical in our office, and we just hope that they leave today inspired, whether that's if they want to go in the trade or not, but we want them to know that there are more options out there. You can make a really good career in the trade industry and that they leave here knowing that," said Parker.

The students have now participated in two in-class junior achievement sessions taught by Parker.